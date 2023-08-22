In a recent article in the Beloit Daily News about Wisconsin’s Supreme Court, Justice Rebecca Dallet said that the chief justice refused to set up an August meeting with the other justices.
If that were true, maybe finding out the reason for her refusal would add some context to the majority’s actions that she objected to. One would think if a new justice came aboard that a meeting with all the justices together would be a priority.
Again, if the refusal were true we could find out all the things that the chief justice thought to be more important. She must have a calendar somewhere. I would think a meeting could have been scheduled, and if not why not? The chief justice had several months since the election to set one up.
Tom Limbach
West Bend