Dear Editor: I have decided that many people do not know what is in the U.S. Constitution, or in our Declaration of Independence or in the very words or God, the Holy Bible.
I have found this out before, but recently it has been seen in stark contrast by the recent events in the nation. People are protesting for abortion rights to be given back to them like it was ever a right given them by God, the Constitution or the Declaration of Independence. The U.S. Supreme Court just did their job of following their job description in our Constitution.
Also, there have been protests about gun rights and people saying that many in the U.S. care more about gun rights than abortion rights; only they are saying that without knowing our Constitution. Gun rights can be pointed to in our Constitution, abortion rights are not in our Constitution. Thus the U.S. Supreme Court returned the so-called abortion rights back to where they belong, with the people and then the states.
Eric Alan Marx
Madison