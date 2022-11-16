Dear Editor: Launching and running a small business is no small feat. On National Entrepreneur Day, I want to recognize all my fellow small business owners who took the leap to pursue a business venture — many of which started completely from scratch.
Over the past five years, I have built the vegan restaurant and catering business of my dreams. It wasn’t easy, but it was worth it.
After working long hours as a chef, I would look for on-the-go and easy meals, but it was extremely difficult to find an appetizing vegan option. This lack of vegan food on the market encouraged me to take matters into my own hands and cook meals for myself, and shortly after, my coworkers. A lot of people are skeptical about how delicious vegan food can be, but people trying my meals were pleasantly surprised. Realizing an unmet need in our community for a vegan restaurant and knowing my culinary talent, I decided to open up JustVeggiez in 2018.
Starting a new business can be overwhelming, but I’ve found success online, with the help of social media. I have been able to streamline orders with my customers online, giving them the option to order food directly from their Facebook account through the Start Order button. For new business owners just starting out, I strongly recommend turning to social media first. When every dollar counts, you can’t beat the reach and personalization offered by these platforms.
This November and on National Entrepreneur Day, I encourage everyone to find local entrepreneurs that are working hard to make a difference in their community, and give them your support.
James Bloodsaw
Madison