Dear Editor: I am currently at the Dane County Jail and wanted to write about the nurses strike.
The nurses at all the hospitals in Madison have saved my life many times, and they never complain and are about the only people willing to listen to me and actually care about me. I have overdosed over a dozen times this year, yet the nurses know me better than anyone, and they don’t turn me down or push me away.
It’s time we recognize these nurse and have their backs, just like they have ours.
Brandon Stull
Madison