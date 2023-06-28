Dear Editor: As someone who believes in the power of solar energy to combat climate change and create jobs, I write to express my support for the state Public Service Commission to retain control over solar projects greater than 100 megawatts.
Some opponents of PSC control have called it a loophole that allows large solar projects to avoid local review, citing recent efforts in Kenosha and Columbia County to demand more local input on solar development or outright bans on projects.
The PSC is not a loophole, but an intentionally designed regulatory commission that has the expertise, resources, and authority to oversee large-scale energy projects. The PSC conducts thorough and transparent reviews of the environmental, economic and social impacts of solar projects, and solicits public comments from all stakeholders, including local governments and residents.
County-level planning and zoning committees do not necessarily have the capacity or the perspective to handle projects of this magnitude. While it is important that locals have a say in projects that affect them geographically, they simply cannot be objective in their assessment of projects that serve a larger public interest. Solar projects support missions that are bigger than any one county, region or state. They contribute to the national goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing renewable energy sources and creating a more resilient and reliable grid.
If we want to transition to a clean-energy future, we need to support the PSC and its role in facilitating solar development in Wisconsin. Local control is not always the best option when it comes to addressing global challenges.
Chris Unterberger
Madison