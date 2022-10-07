Dear Editor: Our county and municipal clerks and the poll workers they recruit and train are defenders of Democracy.
Election workers are civic-minded registered voters who work at Election Day polling places and early voting sites and are trained in voting procedures, equipment operation and customer service. They are your neighbors and friends. They are Republicans, Democrats and independents.
It takes more than 1 million people working the polls to make American elections run smoothly. Between retirements and concerns about COVID, tens of thousands of poll workers have left the job over the past several election cycles. The majority of them are over 60 years old. And with more than 5,000 local election jurisdictions across the U.S., recruiting new workers can be a challenge.
Jane Slusser, program manager of Power the Polls, says, “One of the biggest challenges around poll worker recruitment is that people don’t know that they’re needed”.
Want to be a poll worker, or just learn more about how elections work? Wisconsin election officials have launched Elections 101, a video series to help you do just that.
Jill Kessenich
Fort Atkinson