Dear Editor: I do not understand how anyone could continue to support Sen. Ron Johnson.
He voted against the PACT Act, which would have provided assistance to veterans exposed to burn pits. He voted to block an amendment that would have capped the monthly cost of insulin at $35 a month. After the raid on Mar-a-Lago, he attacked members of the FBI for doing their jobs. And he continues to label the Jan. 6 attack on our nation's Capitol, which left five people dead, “a peaceful protest.”
All of his actions suggest that he cares more about Donald Trump and the Republican party than he does veterans, the truth and the well-being of the Wisconsin citizens he claims to represent.
Denise Beckfield
Verona