Dear Editor: We are writing in support of Mark Fairchild's campaign for Fitchburg alder, District One.
Mark understands that our community exists for all families' homes — whether you call your home an apartment, duplex or a single-family house. Mark would bring an independent voice that explicitly rejects with-us, against-us politics that too often predominate. Specifically, Mark has spoken up on issues of family safety, inclusive policy and prudent municipal spending. In fact, as each year brings another spike in property taxes and rents, our community with affordable rents is disappearing. This is tragic as a lot of folks have been renting here for years because of affordable housing.
Politically correct council members spend money like drunken sailors, then take political credit for new buildings that families pay for in higher rents and taxes.
What we love about Mark Fairchild is the good will that he brings to his work and his life. There is no toxin, no glib dismissals from Mark Fairchild. Rather, Mark brings to bear a consistent commitment to consider the full context of issues, to work on solutions. When a neighbor's home was burglarized, Mark was there, and not accosting neighbors for taking the side of the victim over the criminal.
Already, voices in our neighborhood from across the political spectrum are lending support to Mark's candidacy. In effective business operation, folks will ask two critical questions: Who is on the ground? Meaning who knows a subject. What does a given person want from me? Meaning how we serve a customer, co-worker or constituent. We apply these principles to local representative government and the outcomes in serving everyone will be the best we can create for our homes, and our community.
Mark Fairchild will change direction of our city.
Michael Leon and Jackie Captain
Fitchburg