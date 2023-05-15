Dear Editor: On May 18 there will be a trial at the request of the Bad River Band (branch of the Chippewa Tribe) for immediate shutdown of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline.
Due to heavy winter snows and a rainy spring the protective earth coverage of the pipline is rapidly being eroded, leaving little protection from falling trees and twisted culverts in the rapidly moving waters. Because of this, there is a strong possibility of a significant oil spill into Lake Superior.
I encourage anyone who is able to attend this trial and show support for stopping this dangerous pipeline. The Great Lakes are far more valuable than oil, and to risk them is reckless. Contact your legislature and urge lawmakers to protect this valuable area.
The trial will start at 10 a.m. and is expected to last all day. The trial will be at the federal courthouse at 120 N. Henry St., Madison.
Jean Brooks
Fort Atkinson