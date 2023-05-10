Dear Editor: Let’s sober up and quit chasing rainbows like Foxconn or sports stadiums. The Madison Chamber of Commerce claims the F-35s will benefit our local economy, but jobs created will be mostly temporary, and thousands of eastside homes will lose property value.
How about putting more effort into preserving and expanding on existing employment centers? CUNA Mutual Group is in many ways a good corporate citizen, but hurts us all when it cuts quality employment in Wisconsin. While reporting over $1 billion dollars of profit, and record net profit in 2021, CUNA Mutual Group (soon to be called TruStage) has waltzed over 1,200 good jobs out of Madison, many out of Wisconsin altogether, over the last two decades.
I’m supporting the CUNA workers of OPEIU Local 39, if necessary on the picket line. I urge all those concerned with workers rights to join me. I also urge people to contribute to the OPEIU gofundme site.
We must question any vision of a future for Wisconsin that tolerates jobless economic development, that outsources local jobs or creates temporary or ill-paid jobs.
Harry Richardson
Madison