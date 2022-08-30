Dear Editor: August marks Black Owned Business Month, making it the perfect time to support the small business and Black community.
I am a proud member of both communities and sincerely believe in the importance of investing in our communities to create change. As owner of Marie Hunter Beauty, I am passionate about offering ethical, luxury cosmetic products and distributing those dollars back into climate change initiatives and mental health support organizations I care so deeply about.
Since Marie Hunter’s inception in 2016, we’ve used Facebook and Instagram to expand our reach and share our passion for giving back to the community. As a certified Earth Positive Business, we support projects that not only plant trees and prevent or sequester carbon and plastic, but also have a long-term positive social impact. Using Instagram Reels, we showcase how we develop our products using green chemistry to discover new ways of pushing the envelope of innovation in the clean beauty industry. With Instagram Reels, we have successfully driven traffic to our online shop, adding ease to the consumer experience and promoting our mission to people nationwide.
As August wraps up, I encourage you to support your local small black-owned businesses, especially ones that align with the issues that you care about.
KeNisha Ruff
Madison