Dear Editor: Residents of District 2 deserve a capable and honest City Council representative.
Colin Barushok’s government experience and thoughtful approach on issues make him the best candidate. Incumbent Juliana Bennett has displayed a penchant for sloppiness and playing fast and loose with the truth that makes her unsuited for public office. Sloppiness is exemplified by her campaign webpage, which prominently features an endorsement from the Capital Times, with a link to a voting guide that doesn’t contain an endorsement. The falsehoods about the Hill Farms neighborhood that she promoted at the Jan. 17 City Council meeting, followed by rejection of requests for retraction, are an inexcusable example of political pandering.
While advocacy for equity is an admirable goal, we all know that the ends never justify means such as promotion of alternative facts.
District 2 and Madison deserve better.
Anna Shen
Madison