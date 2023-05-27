Dear Editor: The five students who spoke at the recent Madison School Board meeting are to be congratulated for reporting the unsafe conditions at their high schools.
“When I’m at school, myself and those close to me avoid using the restroom by all means possible,” said one student. “Avoiding water and food for many also avoids the stench of weed in bathrooms which make the bathrooms unusable for those with asthma.”
This observation confirms what we knew when we opened Horizon High School for teens in recovery over 18 years ago. Most teens who have substance abuse disorder and want to be clean cannot succeed at their high schools. They need to be in a safe, nurturing, sober, trauma-informed environment where there is communal support for them to be in recovery and become contributing members of our communities.
Judith Munaker
Madison