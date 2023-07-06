Dear Editor: The conservative Supreme Court recently voted down Joe Biden’s effort to lessen student debt, which now is $1.75 trillion — averaging $29,000 per student.
About 55% of students with bachelor degrees have student debt. This is the fastest growing debt in the country, as compared to mortgages, cars and credit cards. Many other developed countries (Europe, Canada, Japan and Australia) have lower tuition costs (some are zero) and have loans for living expenses. These loans are paid back when incomes of the graduating student reach a certain level. Also, students in the U.S. can’t go bankrupt, like failing businesses or corporations.
This situation is a travesty. As a country, we should be proud to support all our youth to get a good education — either academic or technical. That is not the case. Wealthy families can afford to pay for their children’s education, but not the average family. About 60% barely get by and thus their children are saddled with significant debt.
Shame on us. When I went to college in the 50’s and 60’s — tuition and living costs were low enough to allow me to cover those costs by working part time. Not today.
Paul O'Connell
Madison