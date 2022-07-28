Letters logo

Dear Editor: I felt so good reading the story about the Neujahr Sisters and New Year investments. I was born and raised in Madison. I’m currently living in Red Banks, Mississippi but return to Madison several times a year to visit family and friends.

I am always amazed at the changes in my beloved village. I have not always been happy with what I’ve seen, as far as so many high-priced high-rises.

Watching uptown so alive and bustling at night while walking around the Capitol Square was so enjoyable.

I was so pleased to read about the Ella Apartment Building and what is being developed in the Triangle area. I have family members who currently live in the area.

I will be in Madison in August and will make a point of driving around my beloved village to take in the many changes.

Congratulations to Anne and Sarah!

Mona Adams Winston

Madison

