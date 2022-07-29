Dear Editor: With all due respect to city of Madison's Community Development Division director Jim O'Keefe, the Dairy Drive shelter is not "as close to a Housing First model as there is in the city." ("Service gaps remain in Madison's help for homeless," July 20).
By definition the Housing First model is a permanent housing model, while Dairy Drive is a shelter and is only nine months old. Housing Initiatives Inc. has been a true Housing First provider for approximately the past six years. Housing Initiatives has been providing permanent housing for adults who have serious mental illness and are homeless for close to 30 years. While not without its challenges, Housing Initiatives is committed to the Housing First model of providing permanent supported housing to our most vulnerable citizens.
Doug Kirk
Housing Initiatives Inc.