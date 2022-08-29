Dear Editor: As the school year approaches so does my worry about the amount of gender identity that will be promoted, pushed and present in the classrooms and the schools.
We need an opt-out option so that the students are not made to say pronouns at the beginning of each new class. What about the display of teachers pronouns at the entrance of the room, or in emails, can that be eliminated? What about the posters, flags and "coming out" day? Please stop.
Back to the beginning of the school year, I know that at the high school level this ritual happens: Students are asked to reply to, "What are your pronouns?"
The social contagion, as we see in the year book of 2022 at East High, displays girl after girl with male names. Something is very wrong. A school should not encourage anything related to gender ideology, certainly as GI confuses basics. Get it out of the schools.
Mary Jo Walters
Madison