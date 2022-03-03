Dear Editor: As tanks rolled into Ukraine, I was reminded of how fragile our democracy is.
As Americans, we can agree to disagree, but we should stand united to ensure that all of our voices are heard and votes are counted. Wisconsin has a tradition of making it easier to cast our ballots: same-day registration, early voting and no-excuse absentee voting. This tradition engages more participation in our elections, which is needed to support trust in the process at the foundation of our democracy. Too many of our elected officials are trying to tear down this tradition.
Let’s be clear: there is no widespread fraudulent voting in Wisconsin. No one has stolen the election. We need to reject the antidemocratic voices heard around the world that lie and cheat to hold power and restrict which voices and votes will count. It's time to defend Wisconsinites’ access to the ballot box. We the people depend on it.
Please contact your legislators to ask them to stop restricting our voting rights.
Leo Kucek
Lake Mills