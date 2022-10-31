Dear Editor: Why bother? If this is what you are thinking about the Nov. 8 election, stop. The thought of losing Tony Ever’s veto power, Josh Kaul’s sane application of the law and six more years of Ron Johnson is just too terrible to contemplate.
Given the Republican control of the Legislature, thanks to gerrymandering, and the current make-up of the state Supreme Court, all checks and balances within Wisconsin state government would be lost. There would be no way to stop the implementation of an extreme right-wing agenda the majority of Wisconsin citizens strongly oppose. Women’s right to control their own physical and mental health will be gone. Health care workers trying to defend these rights will be vigorously prosecuted. Climate change will be ignored and there will be even further degradation of our environment. Book banning and curriculum censorship will accelerate. More 18-year-olds with assault weapons will be waiting for their moment. Social Security and Medicare will be at risk. The very survival of our election system will be placed in doubt.
This is what will await Wisconsin if the trio of Michels, Toney and Johnson prevail. Focus on these issues and ignore the vicious ad campaign designed to foster fear and racism.
Now think again. On Nov. 8, vote for Democrats and help stop this relentless march towards totalitarianism.
Mark Gennis
Mequon