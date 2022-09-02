Dear Editor: Reading my algorithm generated news feed I came across this headline: "Ozzy Osbourne moving back to England, doesn't want to ‘die in crazy America.'"
Ozzy has a good point. But while he has chosen to get off the crazy train, the rest of us have been habituated to tolerating the sheer lunacy, letting national myths lull us into complacency or learned helplessness. We’re truly going off the rails.
Here’s crazy: We allow school shooting drills and the actual school shootings that prompt them to be normalized, a daily pattern in the lives of our children.
We let corporations dictate every national policy.
We let conmen posing as senators kneecap any attempt to protect the environment and address the climate catastrophe, while we have perennial bipartisan consensus for our ever-increasing cartoonishly bloated and myopic military spending.
We let for-profit health insurance companies and big pharma cause grievous psychological and financial harm and play doctor in choosing what kind, if any, medical care a patient is allowed.
We let right wingers moan and cry “not fair!” about the federal government forgiving a semester of college tuition while we give trillions in tax cuts to the top 1% who already receive generous corporate welfare for their inflation generating enterprises.
We lecture other countries about human rights and equality while we lock up more people than every other nation, especially Black people and other people of color.
We ignore history. We allow the subversion of the rule of law when the lawbreaker is powerful or a corporation. We prosecute whistleblowers.
We’re not only crazy, we are complicit. The good news is we don’t have to leave the country. If we come together to break through the power structure, we can end the insanity.
Richard McGowan
Madison