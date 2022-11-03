Dear Editor: A majority of Republicans say Trump won. Republicans doggedly ridiculed efforts to defeat a disease that killed over 1 million Americans. Republicans enthusiastically encourage putting military-grade weapons in the hands of anyone who can pull a trigger, and consistently defend the shooting of unarmed Black men. Republicans actively work to defund public education. Republicans openly admire fascists like Putin, Orban and Bolsanaro.
If there has ever been moment when a single political party has threatened to mortally wound the United States of America, this is it. I am not a partisan or an ideologue, but I cannot imagine a defensible vote for any Republican in this election. Today’s GOP is not the one I observed — and sometimes voted for — during my 50-plus years of adulthood. It has become the New Confederacy and like the old one, it will not be deterred by less than a thrashing.
We should all act to ensure that this time that can be accomplished at the polls.
Michael Brandt
Arena