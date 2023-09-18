Dear Editor: Allow me to weigh in on the subject of book banning, anti “wokeness,” keeping our younger generation from “feeling bad” about the evils of slavery and racism and on and on with the likes of the MAGA’s and Gov. Ron DeSantis, etc.
May I present an analogy that I think is quite appropriate to the situation. Take a young couple starting a family. They have a little toddler who is the center of their universe, and of course they would sacrifice anything to keep this little tyke from any harm. And one event that could prove devastating to the young couple would be an accidental drowning of their precious child.
How would you advise them to keep their child from such a terrible fate? Would you tell them to keep their child away from deep water, avoid it at all costs? Or would you advise to team them to swim.
John Baumann
Madison