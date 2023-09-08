Dear Editor: As a 25-year Hill Farms resident, I am disgusted by the overpriced apartments around Hill Farms and in Madison.
Regular folk with kids cannot afford these rates and do not seek "luxury" living. Stop building them. Places like this development at Hilldale will drive the prices around us up and make it impossible for families to stay in the city. People shouldn't have to have three jobs and two incomes to afford housing in our city. So-called "low-income" housing, a draw for developers to get 25 years of tax write-offs, should be changed.
Developers should be charging the lowest, not the highest, rates. There has to be a solution, but so far, I am not hearing it from local officials or our mayor.
Melody Hanson
Madison