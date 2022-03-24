Dear Editor: When my neighbor asks how I am doing I tend to reply blithely, “Quite well!” All my needs are met, but witnessing so much suffering in the world led me recently to share more deeply. “Yes, I am quite well, except for being sick about Yemen.”
“What’s with Yemen?” My neighbor is kind and attentive to world issues. But with the pandemic ongoing, working a lot and raising three kids, he can’t know everything. So I told him March 25 will mark the seventh anniversary of the Saudi-led war on Yemen, a war that has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, according to the United Nations.
Eighty percent of Yemenis are in need of aid and protection. The main victims of the unremitting violence and destruction are civilians, according to Humanity & Inclusion, including over 10,000 children who have been killed or maimed, according to UNICEF. He was horrified, as would be many Americans, if they only knew.
Now that you know, you can help end this travesty. Only with costly U.S. logistical support for warplanes conducting airstrikes and enforcing a blockade of Yemen can the Saudis continue waging war. Not having been authorized by Congress, such support is unconstitutional and diverts money away from American families struggling to pay for child care, housing and health care.
Please contact Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, and President Joe Biden right away. Tell them you want your tax dollars to be used to Build Back Better, rather than to bomb Yemen.
Pamela Minden
Madison