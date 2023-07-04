Dear Editor: Democrats feel entitled to your votes. I can't think of any other explanation for the recent guest column from Spencer Black in which he criticized the presidential run of civil rights activist and Harvard professor Cornel West.
Reasonable minds can differ about West, his tactics and choices thus far, but this perennial rehashing of the 2000 election deserves nothing but an eye roll. It boggles the mind why Black would blame Ralph Nader for Bush's victory and not the partisan Supreme Court who appointed Bush by judicial fiat.
What's more is his use of the old trope about third-party candidates "taking" votes from the Democratic nominee. Those votes never belonged to Al Gore in the first place. No one owns our votes except us. Candidates must earn our votes, and neither Joe Biden, Gore, or anyone else are entitled to them.
If Black thinks West's run might hurt Biden in the general, then I guess the Democrats will just have to campaign and earn those votes. Imagine that.
Philip Klinker
Madison