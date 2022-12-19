Dear Editor: I recently read an opinion letter from Pat Gehler about locating the potential Amtrak station at Oscar Mayer instead of downtown.
The whole point of public transportation is to enable people to travel without utilizing private transportation. I don’t drive a car to a bus stop, I walk or ride a bike, so why would I want to drive to a train station? If I wanted to drive and still take the train, then Columbus and Portage are close enough and have ample parking.
When choosing a station location wouldn’t we want to place it where the most amount of people can access it? Wouldn’t that mean downtown or campus, where it is realistically feasible to walk or ride a bike to the station? While having access to the great amount of infrastructure Oscar Mayer would provide is great, the amount of people that can safely access this station is far smaller than downtown. Have you tried walking along Packers Avenue?
There are a plethora of studies in transportation journals that echo this same sentiment. Place stations where the most amount of people, not cars, can access it.
I know that I would prefer to walk the along the existing network of trails and paths of campus, downtown, and the Monona Terrace any day. If you still need to drive to catch a train, go drive an extra 20 minutes and let us pedestrians walk in peace.
Liz Anderson
Madison