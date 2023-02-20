Dear Editor: On the Feb. 17 5 o'clock news, NBC 15 erroneously said that voter registration would not be available after that day. The deadline they cited applies only to early in-person absentee voting.
Eligible Wisconsin voters can register and vote at the polls on Election Day. The station was made aware of the error from several phone calls to the news desk during the broadcast, my own included. I was told that they were aware of the problem. But instead of issuing a correction, they ended the program with the anchors' typical friendly banter.
Upon my complaint, the news director told me to watch the 10 p.m. broadcast. I don't know how many people who watch the 5 o'clock news also watch at 10 p.m., but it wouldn't have helped. On that broadcast, the story on voter registration correctly said that people can register to vote at the polls. But NBC 15 never issued a correction to the erroneous information provided at 5 p.m. People who watched at 5 p.m. heard one thing; people who watched at 10 p.m. heard something else. They won't know which one is right. All NBC 15 did was create confusion.
They could have and should have issued a correction in the same broadcast.
It must be embarrassing for NBC 15 admit they did something wrong, but this mistake has repercussions that could affect the outcome of an election. Maybe some of their viewers will read this letter to the editor to learn that they can't trust everything they hear on the news.
Linda Kessel
Madison