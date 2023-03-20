Dear Editor: On your ballot for the April 4 elections you will find a referendum question asking if able-bodied, childless adults should be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits. A commonsense proposal, but already a requirement to receive unemployment benefits or food stamps. Only the federal government can impose such a requirement for Badger Care.
The other referendum asks voters to approve a constitutional amendment that would allow a judge to set bail not only to insure defendants will show up in court, but also to protect the community by having the judge consider factors such as the seriousness of the crime and a previous criminal record. But in determining if a person is a flight risk, judges already take those factors into consideration.
The referendums are of so little consequence that it was easy for both Supreme Court candidates to endorse them. Why did the Republican Legislature put these unnecessary referendums on the ballot? They hoped to increase the turnout of right-wing voters in the politicized Supreme Court race by raising the specter of "softness on crime" and "welfare fraud" and implying the proposed referendums offered solutions to those perceived fears.
Referendums should be used as intended, to gauge voters' opinions on important issues facing the state, such as gerrymandering, abortion rights, recusal rules for Supreme Court justices, and environmental protections. Subverting the purpose of referendums is just another way of subverting democracy.
Allen Pincus
Barneveld