Dear Editor: There is something extremely disturbing about the working relationship between Wisconsin’s two senators. They claim to be from ideologically different spectrums, yet when it comes to gutting wolf protections or their recent votes to protect the biological timebombs known as “mink farms,” they are wholly on the same page.
Wisconsin has the dubious distinction of being the largest “producer” of captive mink skins in the United States. The vast majority of this “product” is exported to China and Russia and sold to wealthy individuals in those countries. There are 19 known mink facilities in Wisconsin that are neither regulated nor inspected by state or federal authorities. Despite the large number of COVID-19 outbreaks at these facilities both nationally and globally, and at least four cases of known transmission to humans, a majority of senators, led by Johnson and Baldwin, voted to remove the mink farm ban amendment from the United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 that passed the House earlier this year.
It seems that Baldwin and Johnson care more about the cruel, dangerous, and unregulated mink industry and supplying the wealthy in China and Russia with their “products” than the abysmal conditions that these animals are kept in and the massive disease transmission threats posed to animals and humans by them. China shut down its vile “wet markets” following the outbreak of disease that led to a global pandemic while Baldwin, Johnson and other senators pandering to the fur industry give cover to a documented super spreader industry in the homeland.
It seems that the protection of animal cruelty and super spreaders are more important than the protection of animals and humans from this deadly disease. If this is bipartisanship, I’ll take partisan polarity any day of the week.
Paul Collins
State director, Animal Wellness Action