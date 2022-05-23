Dear Editor: I live in Kewaunee County and have over 16 CAFO's and 100,000-plus animals here. It is important to understand some history, so here goes.
This county has been fighting these commercial factory farms for over 20 years now. The citizens have been to meetings, workgroups, Madison, EPA, DNR, DATCP and more, all asking for relief and rule changes. Guess what happened. Almost nothing. But we continue to this day.
One of our victories came from a fight with the Deptment of Revenue over property valuations and taxes. We took this all the way and got the state of Wisconsin to agree that living near a CAFO causes financial harm. So the state made a change and now allows anyone living within one mile of a CAFO to get tax relief if they apply for it.
Another fight went all the way to the Supreme Court of Wisconsin, fighting animal caps and monitoring wells. Of course, the farmer and industry fought us tooth and nail, but we won. That took over 10 years. Why? Now that same farmer is suing the state of Wisconsin and the DNR because he/she doesn't like the decision.
This is the problem. The animals are doing nothing wrong. Heck those cows are working overtime and getting milked three times a day. The problem is with their owners. Farming created their pollution problems and the farmer can fix them. Will they? Should they? When?
This county is just one of many fighting these factory commercial farms. Ask them: Why do the people need lawyers to fight for clean air and water. Why wouldn't a "steward of the land" not want to install monitoring wells for the protection of their neighbors?
Maybe the only way to stop the CAFO is to stop renting your land for their shit. It belongs to the farmer, and without your land for spreading these guys would be out of business. They will get all the animals and well permits they ask for. What they do not own or manage is enough land.
You the landowners will control what happens next. Do not believe that the EPA, DNR or even your local elected officials will help. I believe they do not have the stones for the fight.
Land is your weapon. Use it.
Dick Swanson
Kewaunee County