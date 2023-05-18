Dear Editor: I am so disappointed and disgusted with our state Legislature.
As an electrician who works for the state of Wisconsin at UW-Madison, I and all other state employees in the building trades have been and are being treated as second-class citizens. After Act 10 was enacted we were informed that we could ask of negotiate, and I use the term negotiate lightly because there is no attempt by the state government to negotiate.
For years we can only ask for cost-of-living increases, and that is all we have ever asked for. The Joint Committee on Finance has done everything in its power to stall these minimal increases while we continue to take care of all of our state-owned facilities. We take care of taxpayers' investments.
All other state employees are seeing raises, including the district attorneys offices. Are they more important than us? Do they serve a higher function?
What it boils down to is that we are union, and under the famous Scott Walker plan we need to vote every year on whether we want to remain a union or not. The voting process works such that a non-vote is a no vote. Some democracy there!
The point of this vote is to try and divide and conquer. Cost-of-living increases are typically held up for a year beyond the contract date and usually do not include back pay, so we miss out on our contributions for our pension that we can never get back.
It’s a sad state of affairs for the building trades.
Paul Dowd
Janesville