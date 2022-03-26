Dear Editor: My family moved to Madison in 1987. It was a nice, small-feeling little city with a unique character. State Street and Willy Street above all. A lot of very friendly people.
State Street was always a hoot to walk around on, with buskers, great small shops, all sorts of characters around. Lively with the campus being so close. There was charm in the old buildings where the shops resided.
Now, with the new and modern, that charm is slowly being ripped away. Businesses that have been there for a very long time are bring displaced. The character of the people themselves is changing as there are longer waits at restaurants, traffic is getting unbearable. Its getting more hustle and bustle.
There is more of a sterilized feel to much of the new construction, with apartment buildings everywhere and glass-front stores of steel. Gentrification is in full force, and that is not a good thing.
Madison is on the cusp of losing what made it a unique cool place to go to. Change is not always a good thing.
David Soumis
McFarland