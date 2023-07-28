Dear Editor: Wisconsin’s DNR and legislators allow black bears to be chased by packs of training hounds starting July 1 nearly through the end of August during the intense heat of the summer and recent hazardous air quality conditions. Yet no politicians have the intestinal fortitude to stand up to this shameful, cruel annual practice in our state.
The DNR could easily have implemented an emergency rule to at least postpone chases during extreme adverse heat and air quality conditions, but they did not. Bears are not fit for running long distances, but they are forced to do so at the pleasure of those pursuing a trophy mount.
Lactating sows become separated from their cubs while hounds in training chase them. Chocolate baits toxic to a host of wildlife are allowed to be placed on our public lands along with other sugary baits that may cause premature tooth decay. Who gives a rip?
The Wisconsin Conservation Congress backs that very same activity, the same taxpayer-funded entity that purports to echo the will of public sentiment yet suppresses the voices of those who oppose such abuses of wildlife. The same entity that advises the Natural Resource Board that this is what citizens want.
Folks, this is not ethical bear hunting. It is blatant harassment of wildlife. Wisconsin is the go-to state for slob bear hunters to share their torturous behaviors on social media. September though early October is the second round of the same allowed practices.
Black bears in Wisconsin deserve better, but those in power in the DNR and our state government lack a moral compass. Other states have banned processed bear baits and either do not allow hounds to participate in bear hunts or have a much shorter training season.
Jean Voss
Stoughton