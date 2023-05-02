Dear Editor: Arts, entertainment and culture are a vital part of the fabric of our communities. Wisconsin currently ranks last in the nation in per-capita arts funding, and we need to do more to help further generations.
To do this, we are encouraging state legislators to fund the Wisconsin Artistic Endowment Foundation with $100 million in the biennial state budget to further boost economic development and growth across the state.
Because of fiscal restraint and smart budgeting, Wisconsin can now provide generational and historic support for this sector. When the arts thrive, everybody wins. Investment in the creative economy not only drives economic growth, but also enhances the quality of life for Wisconsin residents by providing opportunities for cultural development and innovation.
We hope Wisconsin leaders help us realize our vision of investing more in the creative economy that will help benefit people across the state.
Katy Glodosky
Executive director, Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts