Dear Editor: Why do Republicans always say no when something good for the Wisconsin public is suggested?
I am talking about the proposed rail project that would connect Madison to Milwaukee and eventually to Chicago and the Twin Cities. The building cost would mostly be covered by the federal government. If former Gov. Scott Walker hadn’t stopped a similar proposal back in 2010, it would be in place today.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (both Republicans) say it wouldn’t be used sufficiently and would have to be subsidized.
Says who? They haven’t ridden on well-run trains in Europe, China and Japan. I have, and they're generally full. Properly managed and promoted, there would be sufficient passengers, and we would have much less traffic on our highways, and patrons would have a peaceful ride on the train.
Paul O'Connell
Madison