Dear Editor: Leadership at The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) — whose mission is to deliver "effective and inclusive services to meet Wisconsin's diverse Workforce needs and advocate for the protection and economic advancement of All Wisconsin workers, employers and job seekers" — does a lousy job of treating employees fairly.
Management has now allowed people who live the farthest from the job they applied for in Madison two years ago (before COVID) to continue to work from home while folks that live in or close to Madison are required to work in the office, many without any rotation. If we had unions like most progressive states, this extreme unfairness wouldn't be allowed.
Another bone of contention lies with the unfairness when it comes to handing out discretionary awards to individuals once a year. The people who qualify are often leadership favorites or buddies of management — not always, but most of the time. What a joke!
Yvonne Hagen
Madison