Dear Editor: Robert Spindell, vice chair of the “nonpartisan” Wisconsin Elections Commission, should resign from his post on the WEC because of the unpatriotic and racist comments he wrote in an email newsletter indicating the GOP should be “proud” of the their successful efforts to decrease the votes cast by Black and Hispanic voters in Milwaukee during the 2022 midterm election, as quoted in numerous newspapers across the country and abroad.
Spindell has also besmirched his role on the WEC when he posed as a fake Republican elector for Wisconsin in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, despite evidence to the contrary showing that the 2020 election was free and fair and repeatedly verified by Wisconsin courts and beyond.
I encourage all Wisconsin voters to contact Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu to request Spindell’s resignation from the WEC.
Jan Fullenwider
Madison