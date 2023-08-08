Dear Editor: Well, we recently managed to raise the artificial debt ceiling, a construct almost no other nation has. Now we are negotiating the 2024 federal budget, and the past and present are again holding the future and average American hostage, with yet another government shutdown on the horizon.
But as we argue over the crumbs falling off the master’s table concerning our federal budget, aren’t we missing the elephant in the room?
Consider the following being spent in a single year: more than $850 billion for the Department of Defense, a Department which has never passed a federally required audit and has lost trillions in assets; Homeland Security at more than $60 Billion; the VA at more than $350 billion; our nuclear weapons program at over $30 billion; the interest costs of previous wars financed on credit (some of which we lost) at $600 billion; and additional appropriations like our current proxy war in Ukraine, etc — that’s more than $1.9 trillion every year, which doesn’t include everything and equals over $216 million an hour.
Meanwhile homelessness, hunger, pollution, chronic and mental illness, violence and poverty climb, our infrastructure suffers, and life expectancy declines while we continue this global war posture with more than 750 bases in more than 70 countries.
When we look in our hearts, we know this is globally destructive, unsustainable and further enriches the already rich.
Meanwhile, our peace and diplomacy budget is miniscule. Could we declare a war on poverty and fight for peace, justice, equality and inclusiveness instead?
Mark Smith
Oconto Falls