Dear Editor: Thank you, (Cap Times reporting intern) Francesca Pica, for an excellent article about the (long overdue) collaboration between the Ho-Chunk Nation and the Clean Lakes Alliance in the continuing effort to clean up Madison’s watershed and lakes.

I had just read about the newest behemoth housing tower (ugly ugly ugly, but that’s another letter ...) and others proposed for the already-too-congested isthmus corridor. Has anyone ever considered that such developments could contribute to the toxic runoff into the lakes that surround them? Less grass, more cars and waste. ... I can’t believe there’s not some connection.

Kathleen Otterson

Madison

