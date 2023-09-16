Dear Editor: The Kenosha County Board of Supervisors has passed a resolution to make Kenosha County a "Second Amendment sanctuary," giving a green light to what the gun culture wants.
They make their own constitutional interpretations of what's correct gun control and regulation. All to supposedly protect citizens' gun rights. And then brazenly not even wanting to approve funds for the enforcement of existing, federal and state laws.
The resolution sponsors see their sanctuary declaration as a tit-for-tat response to cities that have declared themselves sanctuaries to protect immigrant rights from federal laws. I see it as retribution.
The Kenosha County Board is essentially equating their ideas for gun culture preservation on a par with immigrant lives, giving the right to possess an inanimate object the same stature as that of living, breathing beings. The two different types of sanctuaries should not be compared as if apples to apples.
Until just recently I had been at a loss on how to respond. Some response is necessary. I was astonished and did not know where to even begin. I do now. I am now ready, willing and able to be a party to a search for those who would sponsor billboards and signage in opposition and willing to provide some personal funding.
Perhaps we could start with a billboard of Kyle Rittenhouse patrolling Kenosha streets with an AR-15 style rifle, or a rifle all by its lonesome. Each with apropos wording to give visitors to Kenosha County a great big welcome.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg