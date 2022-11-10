Dear Editor: The recent election produced one minor miracle. Near 10 a.m. on the day afterward, sore winner Ron Johnson tweeted out a complaint that the ever-cautious Associated Press hadn’t yet declared him the winner: "The corporate media is refusing to call a race that is over.”
Mark this day on your calendar, boys and girls. It’s the first and last time that D.C.’s foremost defender of millionaires (chiefly himself) and their privileges will ever have a bad word to say about corporations of any kind. The particular irony is that a certain segment of the corporate media was likely responsible for his win.
This brings to mind the sarcastic riddle:
Q: How come corporations are cutting way back on lobbying expenses?
A: They've decided that, long-term, it's cheaper to own than to rent.
Richard S. Russell
Madison