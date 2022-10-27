Dear Editor: While serving two tours in Vietnam, I never heard a fellow soldier question our purpose to fight so the Vietnamese people might live in a democracy, as did we.
A democracy embodies fair and open elections and accepting their results. We accepted our country’s determination that this was something we would fight and die for — for others. I recall the first American soldier that I saw die for this cause — a blue bullet hole in his forehead, the back of his head blown away — one among almost 60,000 Americans to die in this war.
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Sen. Ron Johnson are among those who have salaciously questioned or denied the validity of the 2020 election, claiming unproven election fraud. Johnson also participated in an attempt to deliver a slate of fake electors to then Vice President Mike Pence, and then lied about it.
I was born and raised with Wisconsin values. For those who have fought for our country, voting for these election deniers and manipulators is tantamount to urinating on the graves of the American soldiers who died for fair elections in Vietnam and elsewhere.
Your vote for them would be your personal stamp of approval for those who won’t accept our democratic process and supported an armed insurrection to get their way. If you can’t bring yourself to vote Democratic to protect our democracy, consider not voting. It would be manifestly more patriotic than voting Republican, a once respectable party that has consciously abandoned its American core values.
William Florence
Springfield, Virginia