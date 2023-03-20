Dear Editor: Wisconsin is known for its agricultural heritage. Farmers in Wisconsin supply the world with dairy products, corn, snap beans, cranberries, soybeans and more. Much of the state's land, around 40%, is farmland or devoted to some form of agricultural activity. However, Wisconsin is also becoming known for a different type of farming: solar farming.
Solar energy is a cheap, clean source of electricity generation that has the potential to help Wisconsin reach a sustainable future. Some have raised questions about the impact of these projects on the land in which they are sited.
Solar farms can provide improved ecosystem services to farmers and landowners in Wisconsin. Solar farms last up to 35 years, allowing the land and soil underneath the arrays to rest and recover. Planting native plants and grasses amongst the arrays is becoming a standard practice, improving soil health and serving as pollinator environments. Once a solar installation is decommissioned, the land can once again be farmed and will be more fertile when replanted, unlike most forms of development.
In addition, advancements in technology have led to the development of agrivoltaics, or the simultaneous land use of solar energy generation and agricultural activities. This co-location of activities provides many additional benefits including dual revenue streams for the landowner and reduced heat stress on crops due to shade of the solar panels.
By altering the standard configurations and tilt schedules of the panels, researchers are investigating how to optimize both crop yields and energy production.
Nolan Stumpf
Madison