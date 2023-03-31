Dear Editor: I was so disappointed in Paul Soglin and Paul Fanlund’s hit piece on our mayor.
I'm surprised that Fanlund would write such an unfair article about Satya Rhodes-Conway, especially in the face if The Capital Times endorsement. As a lifelong Madison resident, I have normally agreed with Fanlund’s work. It’s evident to me now that he has drunk the Soglin Kool-Aid. There seems to be a concerted effort to sink the mayor led by Soglin. I'm very disheartened to learn that Fanlund has joined his team.
And yes, it’s sour grapes.
Gary Stebnitz
Madison