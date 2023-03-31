Letters logo

Dear Editor: I was so disappointed in Paul Soglin and Paul Fanlund’s hit piece on our mayor.

I'm surprised that Fanlund would write such an unfair article about Satya Rhodes-Conway, especially in the face if The Capital Times endorsement. As a lifelong Madison resident, I have normally agreed with Fanlund’s work. It’s evident to me now that he has drunk the Soglin Kool-Aid. There seems to be a concerted effort to sink the mayor led by Soglin. I'm very disheartened to learn that Fanlund has joined his team.

And yes, it’s sour grapes.

Gary Stebnitz

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.