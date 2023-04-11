Dear Editor: I read with disappointment Paul Fanlund’s March 27 column ("Paul Soglin fears for Madison under Satya Rhodes-Conway") a soapbox for former Mayor Paul Soglin’s grievances.
This quote was a good reminder why Soglin’s no longer mayor: “We have a common problem of rather infantile behavior of looking at what others are doing and saying ‘let’s adopt that.’”
Soglin came across as convinced he was the smartest person in the room and that anyone who disagreed with him must be a moron — or have the intellect of an infant.
He unironically accused the City Council of “treason” when they disagreed with his leveling of ultimatums on Dane County over who would pay to repair Cottage Grove Road.
Effective mayors need to work with their partners on the City Council and in county government — something Soglin appeared incapable of at the end of his tenure.
Despite his supposed concern for neighborhood input, vehement objections from homeowners along the Southwest Commuter Path were ignored when he and his city engineers decided the path needed lights. I suppose he did what he thought was best for the city, regardless of homeowners’ opinions. But now that Mayor Rhodes-Conway is doing the same, he says he fears for our city.
Spare me.
Seems like Soglin’s problem is not that Rhodes-Conway is making changes “without involving many locally in the decision-making process” but that he disagrees with her plan. Of course, he doesn’t offer any alternatives to deal with the housing shortage, just complaints.
I wish I could remember Soglin for the many accomplishments Fanlund credits him for. Unfortunately, I mostly remember him as an isolated, petulant complainer who lost his last election by a resounding 15% margin after his “my way or the highway” act wore thin.
Judging by his most recent airing of grievances, it appears little has changed.
John Lalande
Madison