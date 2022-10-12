I loved the article "Bubble up: How a Stoughton steamfitter restored a 1940s soda fountain."
I cut my teeth servicing soda fountains when I started in the trade. I started to work for a company called Ace Carbonator and Ace Carbonic in Milwaukee when I was 19 years old. We installed and repaired soda equipment for the Coca Cola fountain division as well as working on refrigeration equipment and soda fountains in restaurants, drug stores and taverns. I repaired many types of carbonators while fixing all types of soda equipment.
This brought back many good memories. I later joined Steamfitters 601 and finally retired in 2011. Thank you for the interesting article.
Dean Berglund
West Allis