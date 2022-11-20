Dear Editor: Republicans use the term “socialism” as a disgusting word that should be avoided at all cost. For example, they tell Hispanics in Florida that any socialism is like what they have in Cuba or Venezuela. These countries are corrupt and have economies that are controlled by autocrats.
The definition of socialism is people working together to accomplish certain goals. We have many examples in our society: police and fire departments, public education, infrastructure like roads and bridges and regulations that promote competition and keep our water and air clean. These are needs that must be met by community action through the city, county, state or federal governments or they won’t be supported.
Capitalism is an economic system based on private ownership of the means of production for profit. That works fine for producing goods and services where the transactions are between firms and private individuals for needs like groceries, electronics, financial services, cars, furniture and clothing—but not where community action is needed. Private firms have little incentive to provide public goods if It doesn’t contribute to their bottom line.
Therefore, we have a mixed system of socialism and capitalism. The only question is what should be the balance between community and private needs. Should we be like Denmark where they have no homelessness, effectively manage the coronavirus, have access to health care and free college education if you qualify, or what we have — that is the question?
Paul O'Connell
Madison