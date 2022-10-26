Dear Editor: Social Security: Voter telephone surveys don’t even list it as a choice among important election issues. But Social Security, which provides half the income of most retirees, and Medicare, critical to medical and preventive care, are in the crosshairs of the GOP.
Ron Johnson wants to make the program discretionary, subject to annual budget wrangling. In other words, the benefits we’ve earned over a lifetime would not be guaranteed but become fodder for political posturing every year. Not something to worry about for a multi-millionaire senator. Other Republicans would see the program privatized. We’ve heard these threats to our health and financial well-being in the past, but the GOP now has a plan, should it win sufficient House seats on Nov. 8, to force cuts in these social insurance programs.
We’ve paid into Social Security over our working lives. Billionaire-supported extremists, given the chance, will take every opportunity to blame the national debt on programs like Social Security and Medicare while lining their supporters’ pockets with corporate incentives and tax breaks like they did in 2017, raising the federal deficit by nearly $2 trillion.
I urge you to vote as if your livelihood depended on it. It does.
LaVerne Jaros
Pleasant Prairie