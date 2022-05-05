Dear Editor: Having contributed to both Social Security and Medicare during my working years, like other seniors, I felt comfortable knowing that as aging occurred these programs would be in place during the so-called “golden years” of my life.
These contributions were not entitlements but were paid for by us workers through paycheck deductions and additional income taxes. Don't let Republicans fool you — seniors spent years paying into these programs and deserve the benefits.
Now the Republicans are at it again. Sen. Rick Scott of the Republican Senatorial Committee has a plan to sunset all federal legislation, including Social Security and Medicare, within five years.
As a cancer survivor, like many other retired Americans, I depended on Medicare to help with hospital costs. Having Medicare payments deducted from my Social Security check along with supplemental insurance kept me from serious financial debt. Without Medicare, many elderly consumers may be forced to shift to Medicaid. This would not be an answer to saving tax dollars.
I don't trust Republicans like Sen. Ron Johnson, who praised the Republican plan as a “positive thing,” and fought for tax cuts for the wealthy and his biggest campaign donors. While Republicans have betrayed seniors who rely on Social Security and Medicare, Democrats have a history of supporting seniors and protecting these programs.
Gretchen Lowe
Madison