Dear Editor: How is social media negatively impacting Americans’ spending habits?
According to an article by National Merchants, more than 80% of Gen Z is influenced by social media when it comes to purchasing. Since the time spent on social media has drastically increased in recent years, it has dramatically impacted peoples’ lives and spending habits.
Another article written by Michael Andersen goes into detail about how social media forces us to spend more money. The article stated, “Americans rank social media as their worst influence when it comes to managing their money.”
The primary way that social media hooks viewers’ attention, especially young users, is that it targets ads specific to that individual. These advertisement targeting strategies retain information such as specific websites, specifically online stores, clothing items and other products an individual has shown interest in. After this information is recorded in a database, the items this individual has looked at keep reappearing in their social media ads.
The recurrence of certain products encourages the consumer to keep looking at products until eventually they cave and buy them. Without these targeted advertisements, consumers wouldn't constantly be exposed to these products and therefore be more tempted to buy them. This can be problematic because some users feel that it can be an invasion of privacy. The situation is even scarier for users because these ads can follow them across different devices.
Overall, since most young Americans use social media frequently, they need to keep in mind that social networks do not usually have their best interests and good spending habits in mind.
Nicholas Yanez
Oshkosh